KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of shipsand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during thelast 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: OLE Kedarnath Container Ship CARL Schulte Container Ship SKY Height Clinkers SHIPS SAILED: Sunny Horizon Tommi Ritscher Hyundai Privilege Ocean Trader Navios Jasmine TIMU EXPECTED SAILING: date AS Sicilia 04-03-21 Bashundhara 8 04-03-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Ginga Saker 04-03-21 D/2028 Base Oil Meridian Ace 04-03-21 D/584 Vehicle Ever Ursula 04-03-21 D/L Container TIAN Xiang He 04-03-21 D/L Container SC Hongkong 05-03-21 D/5500 Chemical LIME Galaxy 05-03-21 D/2500 Chemical Northern Dexterity 05-03-21 D/L Container WAN HAI 611 05-03-21 D/L Container Greenwich Bridge 05-03-21 D/L Container Mayssan 05-03-21 D/L Container Unison 05-03-21 L/10500 Clinkers Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 123,717 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,850 Metric Tons of export cargo and 85,867 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 39,250 26,850 66,100 BULK CARGO 12,663 500 13,163 AMONIUM NITRATE PRILLS ------ ------ ------ CANOLA 6,297 ------ 6,297 CLINKERS ------ 8,200 8,200 WHEAT 17,357 ------ 17,357 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 10,300 2,300 12,600