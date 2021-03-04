UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of shipsand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during thelast 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: OLE Kedarnath Container Ship CARL Schulte Container Ship SKY Height Clinkers SHIPS SAILED: Sunny Horizon Tommi Ritscher Hyundai Privilege Ocean Trader Navios Jasmine TIMU EXPECTED SAILING: date AS Sicilia 04-03-21 Bashundhara 8 04-03-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Ginga Saker 04-03-21 D/2028 Base Oil Meridian Ace 04-03-21 D/584 Vehicle Ever Ursula 04-03-21 D/L Container TIAN Xiang He 04-03-21 D/L Container SC Hongkong 05-03-21 D/5500 Chemical LIME Galaxy 05-03-21 D/2500 Chemical Northern Dexterity 05-03-21 D/L Container WAN HAI 611 05-03-21 D/L Container Greenwich Bridge 05-03-21 D/L Container Mayssan 05-03-21 D/L Container Unison 05-03-21 L/10500 Clinkers Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 123,717 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,850 Metric Tons of export cargo and 85,867 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 39,250 26,850 66,100 BULK CARGO 12,663 500 13,163 AMONIUM NITRATE PRILLS ------ ------ ------ CANOLA 6,297 ------ 6,297 CLINKERS ------ 8,200 8,200 WHEAT 17,357 ------ 17,357 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 10,300 2,300 12,600

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Oil Vehicle Meridian Wheat Hyundai Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism launches vaccination campaign for em ..

26 minutes ago

UAE, Republic of Korea enhance strategic cooperati ..

41 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss ways to promote strategic ties

41 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

2 hours ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

2 hours ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.