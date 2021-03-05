KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of shipsand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during thelast 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: AAL Shanghai General Cargo Ever Ursula Container Ship Transtime General Cargo KOTA Nilam Container Ship Stolt Maple Tanker TIAN Xiang He Container Ship CHEM Newyork Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Octaden AS Sicilia Bashundhara 8 CARL Schulte Chemroad Echo EXPECTED SAILING: date TIAN Xiang He 05-03-21 Diyyinah-1 05-03-21 Isuzu 05-03-21 KOTA Nilam 05-03-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: LIME Galaxy 05-1-21 D/2500 Chemical Greenwich Bridge 05-03-21 D/L Container Mayssan 05-03-21 D/L Container Unison 05-03-21 L/10500 Clinkers AL Shaffiah 06-03-21 D/12330 Chemical DM Dragon 06-03-21 L/7500 Ethanol Baltic Bridge 06-03-21 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 156,498 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 32,596 Metric Tons of export cargo and 123,902 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 61,009 16,224 77,233 BULK CARGO 25,043 1,752 26,795 CANOLA 5,955 ------ 5,955 CLINKERS ------ 12,870 12,870 WHEAT 16,757 ------ 16,757 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 15,138 1,750 16,888