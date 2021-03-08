KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Baltic Bridge Container Ship Ginga Saker Tanker Tabernacle Prince cement Greenwich Bridge Container Ship Unison Clinkers Lime Galaxy Tanker Ever Dainty Container Ship Cma Cgm Racine Container Ship M.T Shalamar Tanker Hua Rong 26 Clinkers Canouver Container Ship Lucy Ocean General Cargo Dm Dargon Tanker Al Shaffiah Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Meridian Ace Northern Dexterity Sky Height Oel Kedernath Chem Bulldog Transtime Mayssan M.T Lahore Estela Claire Aal Shanghai Lime Galaxy Sc Hongkong Ginga Saker Ever Ursula EXPECTED SAILING: Unison 08/03/21 Tabernacle Prince 08/03/21 Ever Dainty 08/03/21 M.T Shalamar 08/03/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Cosco Belgium 08/03/21 D/L Container Botany Bay 08/03/21 D/L Container Mozart 08/03/21 D/L Container Xin Yang Pu 08/03/21 D/L Container Hyundai Colombo 08/03/21 D/L Container Rainbow Island 08/03/21 D/25000 Chemical Carp 09/03/21 D/4000 Chemical Al Rawdah 09/03/21 D/L Container Magia 09/03/21 D/54624 Dap Sun 09/03/21 D/59600 Wheat CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 355,788 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 82,403 metric tons of export cargo and 273,385 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 104,589 48,272 152,861 Bulk Cargo 42,456 170 42,626 Canola 3,704 ------ 3,704 Clinkers ------ 16,300 16,300 Cement ------ 17,550 17,550 Wheat 23,106 ------ 23,106 Oil/Liquid Cargo 99,530 111 99,641