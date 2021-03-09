KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Al Shaffiah Tanker Rainbow Island 88 Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Unison Tabernacle Prince Ever Dainty M.T Shalamar V Honor EXPECTED SAILING: INce Fortune 09/03/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Marigold 09/03/21 D/8500 Ethanol Al Rawdah 09/03/21 D/L Container YM Eternity 09/03/21 D/L Container Magia 09/03/21 D/54624 Dap Sun 09/03/21 D/59600 Wheat M.T Quetta 10/03/21 D/72000 Crude Oil Kmtc Colombo 10/03/21 D/L Container As Sicilia 10/03/21 D/L Container Cosco Belgium 10/03/21 D/L Container Kiran Adriatic 10/03/21 D/9950 Gen.

Cargo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 188,528 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 62,803 metric tons of export cargo and 125,725 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 39,114 44,414 83,528 Bulk Cargo 39,367 ------ 39,367 Clinkers ------ 14,500 14,500 Wheat 13,891 ------ 13,891 Oil/Liquid Cargo 33,353 3,889 37,242