KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of shipsand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: YM Eternity Container Ship AS Sicilia Container Ship CARP Tanker Kiran Adriatic General Cargo Marigold Tanker M.T Quetta Tanker SHIPS SAILED: LUCY Ocean DM Dragon Baltic Bridge WAN HAI 611 CARP AL Rawdah Greenwich Bridhe EXPECTED SAILING: date Magnum Energy 11-03-21 IDA 11-03-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Songa Nuernberg 11-03-21 D/L Container X-Press Bardsey 11-03-21 D/L Container Diyala 11-03-21 D/L Container MOL Grandeur 11-03-21 D/L Container Evanthia 11-03-21 D/50936 Wheat MTM Shanghai 12-03-21 D/4500 Chemical Northern Dedication 12-03-21 D/L Container Independent Spirit 12-03-21 D/L Container Tzoumaz 12-03-21 D/45000 Canola Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 120,347 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 61,566 Metric Tons of export cargo and 58,781 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 37,999 42,466 80,465 BULK CARGO 9,239 ------ 9,239 CLINKERS ------ 18,100 18,100 WHEAT 4,247 ------ 4,247 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 7,296 1,000 8,296