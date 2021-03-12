UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:55 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Frida

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Hyundai Colombo Container Ship Cosco Belgium Container Ship Magia Fertilizer X-Press Bardsey Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Mozart Magnum Energy IDA Kiran Adriatic YM Eternity EXPECTED SAILING: M.T Quetta 12/03/21 Tug Kadiro 12/03/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Northern Dedication 12/03/21 D/L Container Diyala 12/03/21 D/L Container MTM Shanghai 13/03/21 D/4500 Chemical Constantinos 13/03/21 D/55000 Mogas Sea Fortune 13/03/21 D/8000 Chemical Cosco Aden 13/03/21 D/L Container Msc Pohlin 13/03/21 D/L Container Independent Spirit 13/03/21 D/L container Kmtc Dubai 13/03/21 D/L Container Hyundai Platinum 13/03/21 D/L Container Schuyler Trader 13/03/21 D/27500 Palm Kernel CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 170,814 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,796 metric tons of export cargo and 133,018 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 60,004 23,096 81,100 Bulk Cargo 5,249 ------ 5,249 Clinkers ------ 13,300 13,300 Dap 2,765 ------ 2,765 Wheat ------ ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 65,000 1,400 66,400

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Quetta Import Dubai Shanghai Colombo Aden Belgium Wheat Hyundai Karachi Port

Recent Stories

AFC Asian Cup officially choose UAE to host Group ..

11 minutes ago

China, Norway to conclude FTA negotiations as soon ..

1 minute ago

Add'l SHO Jamrud seriously injured in firing

2 minutes ago

Sports deptt postpones spring festival after ban o ..

20 minutes ago

Shops, restaurants sealed over SOPs violations

20 minutes ago

Britain tells citizens to quit Myanmar, Suu Kyi la ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.