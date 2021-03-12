KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Frida

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Hyundai Colombo Container Ship Cosco Belgium Container Ship Magia Fertilizer X-Press Bardsey Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Mozart Magnum Energy IDA Kiran Adriatic YM Eternity EXPECTED SAILING: M.T Quetta 12/03/21 Tug Kadiro 12/03/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Northern Dedication 12/03/21 D/L Container Diyala 12/03/21 D/L Container MTM Shanghai 13/03/21 D/4500 Chemical Constantinos 13/03/21 D/55000 Mogas Sea Fortune 13/03/21 D/8000 Chemical Cosco Aden 13/03/21 D/L Container Msc Pohlin 13/03/21 D/L Container Independent Spirit 13/03/21 D/L container Kmtc Dubai 13/03/21 D/L Container Hyundai Platinum 13/03/21 D/L Container Schuyler Trader 13/03/21 D/27500 Palm Kernel CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 170,814 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,796 metric tons of export cargo and 133,018 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 60,004 23,096 81,100 Bulk Cargo 5,249 ------ 5,249 Clinkers ------ 13,300 13,300 Dap 2,765 ------ 2,765 Wheat ------ ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 65,000 1,400 66,400