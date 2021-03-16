UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kmtc Dubai Container Ship Constantinos Tanker M.T Lahore Tanker Ginga Leopard Tanker Botany Container Ship Szczecin Trader Container Ship Cosco Aden Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Apl Antwerp Sea Fortune Songa Nuernberg Tug Kadiro Cma Cgm Moliere Tsm Alphecca Ginga Leopard Galloway Express EXPECTED SAILING: Independent Spirit 16/03/21 M.T Lahore 17/03/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Chemtrans Oceanic 16/03/21 D/50000 Mogas Cosco Rotterdam 16/03/21 D/L Container Mol Globe 16/03/21 D/L container Paris Express 16/03/21 D/L Container M.

T Karachi 17/03/21 D/72000 Crude Oil Leo Paramount 17/03/21 D/L Container Gramos 17/03/21 D/33136 Gen. Cargo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 163,571 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,635 metric tons of export cargo and 110,936 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 36,233 52,635 88,868 Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------ Canola 1,759 ------ 1,759 Cattles 622 ------ 622 Dap 9,494 ------ 9,494 Soya Bean Seeds 4,752 ------ 4,752 Wheat 7,873 ------ 7,873 Oil/Liquid Cargo 50,203 ------ 50,203

