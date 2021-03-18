UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:46 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: MOL Globe Container Ship LEO Paramount Container Ship M.T Karachi Tanker Mohar Cement Gramos General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: M.T Lahore Hyundai Platinum COSCO Aden Szczecin Trader Paris Express KMTC Dubai EXPECTED SAILING: date Constantinos 18-03-21 LEO Paramount 18-03-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Trugen 18-03-21 D/2775 Base Oil AS Sicilia 18-03-21 D/L Container Fesco Uliss 18-03-21 D/290 P.Cargo Haein Hope 19-03-21 L/4000 Ethanol Northern Discovery 19-03-21 D/L Container Xiamen 19-03-21 D/L Container Nikos P 19-03-21 D/L Container Michalakis 19-03-21 L/50000 Clinkers Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 181,226 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 49,066 Metric Tons of export cargo and 132,160 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 56,635 42,570 99,205 BULK CARGO ------ ------ ------ CANOLA 5,195 ------ 5,195 DAP 12,836 ------ 12,836 CEMENT ------ 6,496 6,496 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 4,578 ------ 4,578 WHEAT 13,916 ------ 13,916 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 39,000 ------ 39,000

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Import Dubai Oil Leo Xiamen Paris Szczecin Aden Wheat Hyundai Karachi Port P

Recent Stories

Wajiha Qamar inaugurates mobile admission drive of ..

5 minutes ago

Preparations for Pakistan Day in full swing

5 minutes ago

Six killed, 1,012 injured in 926 accidents in Punj ..

5 minutes ago

Japan Sets Up New Electronic Warfare Unit to Boost ..

15 minutes ago

Corona vaccination administered to 35,780 senior c ..

15 minutes ago

Hammad Azher says all industries strictly follow S ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.