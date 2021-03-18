KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: MOL Globe Container Ship LEO Paramount Container Ship M.T Karachi Tanker Mohar Cement Gramos General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: M.T Lahore Hyundai Platinum COSCO Aden Szczecin Trader Paris Express KMTC Dubai EXPECTED SAILING: date Constantinos 18-03-21 LEO Paramount 18-03-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Trugen 18-03-21 D/2775 Base Oil AS Sicilia 18-03-21 D/L Container Fesco Uliss 18-03-21 D/290 P.Cargo Haein Hope 19-03-21 L/4000 Ethanol Northern Discovery 19-03-21 D/L Container Xiamen 19-03-21 D/L Container Nikos P 19-03-21 D/L Container Michalakis 19-03-21 L/50000 Clinkers Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 181,226 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 49,066 Metric Tons of export cargo and 132,160 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 56,635 42,570 99,205 BULK CARGO ------ ------ ------ CANOLA 5,195 ------ 5,195 DAP 12,836 ------ 12,836 CEMENT ------ 6,496 6,496 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 4,578 ------ 4,578 WHEAT 13,916 ------ 13,916 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 39,000 ------ 39,000