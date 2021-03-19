KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Fesco Uliss General Cargo Chemtrans Oceanic Tanker As Sicilia Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Constantinos Leo Paramount EXPECTED SAILING: Fesco Uliss 19/03/21 M.T Karachi 19/03/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Haein Hope 19/03/21 L/4000 Ethanol Northern Discovery 19/03/21 D/L Container Nikos P 19/03/21 D/L Container Michalakis 19/03/21 L/50000 Clinkers Da Zi Yun 20/03/21 D/539 Gen. Cargo Calue Smile 20/03/21 D/27898 Gen.

Cargo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 164,150 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 29,079 metric tons of export cargo and 135,071 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 19,387 20,503 39,890 Bulk Cargo 27,115 ------ 27,115 Canola 5,874 ------ 5,874 Dap 9,350 ------ 9,350 Cement 8,570 8,570 Soya Bean Seeds 3,307 ------ 3,307 Wheat 13,541 ------ 13,541 Oil/Liquid Cargo 56,497 ------ 56,497