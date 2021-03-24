KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: kota Naluri Container Ship Haren General Cargo Chemroad Sirius Tanker Value Smlie General Cargo Glen Canyon Container Ship M.T Quetta Tanker Sc Brilliant Tanker TS Singapore Container Ship AL Safat Container Ship Chesapeake Bay Container Ship CSL Sophie Container Ship Jasmine Expres Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Diyala Cosco Rotterdam Conti Courage Haren Unity Ningbo Express Kota Naluri Chemroad Sirius OEL Kedarnath Lian Song Hu SA Brilliant Michalakis EXPECTED SAILING: date AL Safat 24-03-21 Chesapeake Bay 24-03-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: AL Shaffian 24-03-21 D/18000 Chemical Menuett 24-03-21 D/1165 Base Oil Spring Hawk 24-03-21 D/55000 Soya Bean Meal Unison 24-03-21 L/10500 Clinkers DS Cougar 25-03-21 D/2500 Xylene YM Excellence 25-03-21 D/L Container Hyundai Oakland 25-03-21 D/L Container Great Agility 25-03-21 L/1400 Talc Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 281,838 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 81,395 Metric Tons of export cargo and 200,443 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 89,417 56,295 145,712 BULK CARGO 7,564 1 7,565 CANOLA 8,537 ------ 8,537 CLINKERS ------ 23,899 23,899 DAP 11,068 ------ 11,068 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 9,326 ------ 9,326 WHEAT 15,680 ------ 15,680 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 58,851 1,200 60,051