KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Oriental Sakura Tanker Dreggen Tanker Spring Hawk Soya Bean Meal Unison Clinkers Menuett Tanker SHIPS SAILED: AL Safat Fareast Hope Chesapeake Bya EXPECTED SAILING: date Glen Canyon 25-03-21 Menuett 25-03-21 Dreggen 25-03-21 CSL Sophie 25-03-21 Tzoumaz 25-03-21 TS Singapore 26-03-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: S Cougar 25-03-21 D/2500 Xylene Seahan Intrasia 25-03-21 L/9500 Ethanol Hyundai Oakland 25-03-21 D/L Container Great Agility 25-03-21 L/1400 Talc Argent Bloom 26-03-21 D/3000 Chemical AS Sicilia 26-03-21 D/L Container Tabrnacle Prince 26-03-21 L/17500 Cement Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 141,205 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,239 Metric Tons of export cargo and 98,966 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 33,209 27,539 60,748 BULK CARGO 11,551 ------ 11,551 CANOLA 3,224 ------ 3,224 CLINKERS ------ 3,300 3,300 DAP ------ ------ ------ SOYA BEAN SEEDS 5,479 ------ 5,479 WHEAT 7,375 ------ 7,375 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 38,128 11,400 49,528

