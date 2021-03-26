UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: YM excellence Container Ship Hyundai Oakland Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: M.T Quetta Dreggen Glen Canyon Menuett Tzoumaz CSL Sophie EXPECTED SAILING: date Unison 26-03-21 Value Smile 26-03-21 Hyundai Oakland 26-03-21 Oriental Sakura 26-03-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: AS Sicilia 26-03-21 D/L Container Tabernacle Prince 26-03-21 L/17500 Cement M.T Lahore 27-03-21 D/72000 Crude Oil Argent Bloom 27-03-21 D/3000 Chmical M.T Karachi 27-03-21 D/72000 Crude Oil Northern Dexterity 27-03-21 D/L Container Butinah 27-03-21 D/52266 R.

Phos Bahri Jazan 27-03-21 L/568 General Cargo Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 97,266 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 53,565 Metric Tons of export cargo and 43,701 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 36,098 22,553 58,651 BULK CARGO 8,784 ------ 8,784 CANOLA ------ ------ ------ CLINKERS ------ 6,600 6,600 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 4,234 ------ 4,234 WHEAT 4,284 ------ 4,284 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 165 14,548 14,713

