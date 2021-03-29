KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: M.T Lahore Tanker M.T karachi Tanker Tabernacle Prince Cement Schuyler Trader Clinkers Northern Dexterity Container Ship Butinah Rock Phosphate CMA CGM Titus Container Ship BAO Grand General Cargo Ulanga Container Ship Teera Bhum Container Ship APL Columbus Container Ship Shiling ContainerShip SHIPS SAILED: DS Cougar YM Excellence AS Sicilia Northern Dexterity CMA CGM Titus Athina Carras EXPECTED SAILING: date AL Shaffiah 29-03-21 Teera Bhum 29-03-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Gdynia Trader 29-03-21 D/L Container Independne Nt Spirit 29-03-21 D/L Container Charlotte Schulte 29-03-21 D/L Container MSC Levina 29-03-21 D/L Container Great Asility 29-03-21 L/14000 Talc Bum Shin 30-03-21 D/5200 Chemical Xin Pu Dong 30-03-21 D/L Container Hyundai Jakarta 30-03-21 D/L Container WAN HAI 613 30-03-21 D/L Container Filia Joy 30-03-21 D/45000 DAP Ocean Trader 30-03-21 D/2000 Ammonium Nitrate Crown Virtue 30-03-21 L/50500 Clinker Gramos 30-03-21 L/57500 Clinkers Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 403,237 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 125,157 Metric Tons of export cargo and 278,080 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 77,832 64,887 142,719 BULK CARGO 18,189 ------ 18,189 CLINKERS ------ 49,870 49,870 CEMENT ------ 5,250 5,250 ROCK PHOSPHATE 8,243 ------ 8,243 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 18,003 ------ 18,003 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 155,813 5,150 160,963

