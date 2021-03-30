UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:23 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Independent Spirit Container Ship Kota Nilam Container Ship Argent Bloom Tanker Jo Row An Tanker Great Agility Talc Powder Grace Clinker Charlotte Schulte Container Ship Msc Levina Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: M.T Lahore M.T Karachi Al Shaffiah Teera Bhum Apl Columbus Kota Nilam EXPECTED SAILING: Bao Grand 30/03/21 Argent Bloom 30/03/21 Schuyler Trader 30/03/21 Ulanga 30/03/21 Value Smile 30/03/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Hyundai Jakarta 30/03/21 D/L Container Wan Hai 613 30/03/21 D/L Container Filia Joy 30/03/21 D/45000 Dap Ocean Trader 30/03/21 D/2000 Ammonium Nitrate Bernora 31/03/21 D/2500 Chemical M.

T Shalamar 31/03/21 D/72000 Crude Oil Xin Pu Dong 31/03/21 D/L Container Tamina 31/03/21 D/L container Ocean Grace 31/03/21 L/55000 Clinkers CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 218,656 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 88,665 metric tons of export cargo and 129,991 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 68,958 50,326 199,284 Bulk Cargo 24,706 ------ 24,706 Clinkers ------ 32,592 32,592 Cement ------ 3,447 3,447 Rock Phosphate 8,300 ------ 8,300 Soya Bean Seeds 8,382 ------ 8,382 Oil/Liquid Cargo 19,645 2,300 21,945

