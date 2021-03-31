UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:12 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Oriental Daphine Tanker Hyperion Ray car Carrier Grand Progress General Cargo Ocean Trader Fertilizer Hyundai Jakarta Container Ship Wan Hai 613 Container Ship Global Frontier Pet Coke Gramos Clinkers Bum Shin Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Agrent Bloom Bao Grand Schuyler Trader Ulanga Shiling Saehan Intrasia Charlotte Schulte Value Smile MSC Levina Hyperion Ray EXPECTED SAILING: Chemtrans Oceanic 31/03/21 Independent Spirit 31/03/21 Oriental Daphine 31/03/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Tamina 31/03/21 D/L Container Xin Pu Dong 31/03/21 D/L Container Ocean Grace 31/03/21 L/55000 Clinkers Songa Antofafasta 01/04/21 D/L Container CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 182,880 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,782 metric tons of export cargo and 130,098 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 55,681 34,986 90,667 Bulk Cargo 3,921 ------ 3,921 Amontium Nitrate 824 ------ 824 Clinkers ------ 10,196 10,196 Cement ------ 3,087 3,087 Pet Coke 3,500 ------ 3,500 Rock Phosphate 11,357 ------ 11,360 Soya Bean Seeds 8,360 ------ 8,360 Talc Powder ------ 3,713 3,713 Vehicle Accessories 954 ------ 954Oil/Liquid Cargo 45,501 800 46,301

