KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Roman E General Cargo Lime Galaxy Tanker Berlin Express Container Ship Soldoy Clinkers Ital Lirica Container Ship Ubena Container Ship Songa Nuernberg Container Ship Thorsky Container Ship Darina Talc Powder SHIPS SAILED: Izumo AS Sicilia Barbara Jia Long Shan Rdo Fortune Roman E SEA Power Grace CMA CGM Fidelio Mohar Lime Galxy Ocean Grace EXPECTED SAILING: date Knossos 06-04-21 Songa Nuernberg 06-04-21 Thorsky 06-04-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Chemroad Orchid 06-04-21 L/11500 Ethanol Golden Denise 05-04-21 D/2000 White Spirit M.T Karachi 06-04-21 D/72000 Crude Oil Gdynia Trader 06-04-21 D/L Container OEL Kedarnath 06-04-21 D/L Container OOCL Guangzhou 06-04-21 D/L Container M.

T Lahore 07-04-21 D/72000 Crude Oil VSC Castor 07-04-21 L/41250 Cement CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 196,795 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 88,649 Metric Tons of export cargo and 108,146 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 49,733 45,050 94,783 BULK CARGO 15,718 40 15,758 BARITE LUMPS ------ 13,650 13,650 CLINKERS ------ 22,579 22,579 DAP 8,481 ------ 8,481 CEMENT ------ 7,330 7,330 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 901 ------ 901 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 33,313 ------ 33,313