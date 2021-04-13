UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: STI Seneca Tanker Kota Nekad Container Ship Milad Supply Ship Hyundai Forward Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Teera Bhum M.T Lahore AS Sicilia Reliance CMA CGM Medea Chemroad Orchid Unison EXPECTED SAILING: date STI Seneca 13-04-21 Hyundai Forward 13-04-21 Mahavir 13-04-21 M.T khairpur 13-04-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Winter Sun 13-04-21 D/3500 Chemical Bernadette 13-04-21 D/L Container Independent Spirit 13-04-21 D/L Container X-Press Bardsey 13-04-21 D/L Container Lolo Gate 13-04-21 D/27000 Rock Phos Mystras 14-04-21 D/52302 Soya Bean Seeds Kota Lumba 14-04-21 D/L Container Kmct Mumbai 14-04-21 D/L Container X-Press Kilimaniaro 14-04-21 D/L Container JIN HAO 14-04-21 D/47431 DAP Gozo 14-04-21 D/28200 Rock Phos CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 126,488 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 46,302 Metric Tons of export cargo and 80,186 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 25,928 33,710 59,638 BULK CARGO 4,414 ------ 4.414 CEMENT ------ ------ ------ CLINKERS ------ 10,550 10,550 ROCK PHOSPHATE 4,587 ------ 4,587 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 45,257 2,042 47,299

