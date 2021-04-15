UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: VancouverContainer ship Pacific annaTanker Kmtc mumbaiContainer ship Winter sunTanker Jin haoFertilizer SHIPS SAILED: AC-D M.T Khairpur Eastern Chemi EXPECTED SAILING: date Soldoy15-04-2021 X-Press Bardsey15-04-2021 Independent Spirit15-04-2021 KMTC Mumbai15-04-2021 Bernadette15-04-2021 Winter sun15-04-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Sea Fortune15-04-2021D/2500 chemical X-Press Kilimanjaro15-04-2021D/L Container MSC Levina 15-04-2021D/L container Archagelos gabriel15-04-2021L/50000 clinkers Merapi16-04-2021D/35000 mogas M.

T Karachi16-04-2021D/72000 crude oil APL Le Havre16-04-2021D/L container Northern Discovery16-04-2021D/L container MOL Generosity16-04-2021D/L container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 122,904 Metric Tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 50,073 Metric Tons of export cargo and 72,831 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORTEXPORTTOTAL Containers36,87836,27373,151 Bulk Cargo13,976----13,976 Clinkers----9,000 9,000 Rock Phosphate11,027----11,027 Oil/Liquid Cargo 10,950 4,80015,750

