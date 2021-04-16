KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Lumba Container Ship Mystras Soya Bean Seed Worldera 2 Clinkers MOL Grandeur Container Ship MSC Levina Container Ship SEA Fortune Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Soldoy X-Press Bardsey Independent Spirit Bernadette KMTC Mumbai Winter SUN Nefeli EXPECTED SAILING: date SEA Fortune 16-04-21 Kota Lumba 16-04-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: M.T Karachi 16-04-21 D/72000 Crude Oil Merapi 16-04-21 D/35000 Mogas APL LE Havre 16-04-21 D/L Container Northern Discovery 16-04-21 D/L Container MOL Generosity 16-04-21 D/L Container AG Pluto 17-04-21 D/7000 Mogas Ever Ursula 17-04-21 D/L Container Ever Dainty 17-04-21 D/L Container AS Sophia 17-04-21 D/L Container AS Sicilia 17-04-21 D/L Container Archagelos Gabriel 17-04-21 L/50000 Clinkers CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 147,234 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,369 Metric Tons of export cargo and 111,865 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 59,937 27,241 87,178 BULK CARGO 18,383 ------ 18.383 CLINKERS ------ 5,028 5,028 DAP 1,373 ------ 1,373 ROCK PHOSPHATE 11,880 ------ 11,880 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 20,292 3,100 23,392