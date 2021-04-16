UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Lumba Container Ship Mystras Soya Bean Seed Worldera 2 Clinkers MOL Grandeur Container Ship MSC Levina Container Ship SEA Fortune Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Soldoy X-Press Bardsey Independent Spirit Bernadette KMTC Mumbai Winter SUN Nefeli EXPECTED SAILING: date SEA Fortune 16-04-21 Kota Lumba 16-04-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: M.T Karachi 16-04-21 D/72000 Crude Oil Merapi 16-04-21 D/35000 Mogas APL LE Havre 16-04-21 D/L Container Northern Discovery 16-04-21 D/L Container MOL Generosity 16-04-21 D/L Container AG Pluto 17-04-21 D/7000 Mogas Ever Ursula 17-04-21 D/L Container Ever Dainty 17-04-21 D/L Container AS Sophia 17-04-21 D/L Container AS Sicilia 17-04-21 D/L Container Archagelos Gabriel 17-04-21 L/50000 Clinkers CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 147,234 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,369 Metric Tons of export cargo and 111,865 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 59,937 27,241 87,178 BULK CARGO 18,383 ------ 18.383 CLINKERS ------ 5,028 5,028 DAP 1,373 ------ 1,373 ROCK PHOSPHATE 11,880 ------ 11,880 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 20,292 3,100 23,392

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Mumbai Import Oil Kota Havre Attock Petroleum Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

MoI participates virtually in 6th Annual Middle Ea ..

1 minute ago

NACTA includes TLP into list of Pakistan’s outla ..

3 minutes ago

OPPO brings to you Hum TV’s new drama Tanaa Bana ..

14 minutes ago

Transfer of land in Jati Umrah reversed: Shahzad A ..

23 minutes ago

Imran Khan is unfit for Prime Minister Office, say ..

36 minutes ago

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.