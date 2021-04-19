KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Mol Generosity Container Ship X-Press Kilimanjaro Container Ship As Sophia Container Ship Merapi Tanker Ever Ursula Container SHip Doric Arrow Soya Bean Seed MSC Bhavya Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: MSC Levina Kota Kumba Mol Grandeur Archagelos Michael Chemroad Quest Sirina As Sophia Northern Discovery M.T Karachi EXPECTED SAILING: date MOL Genersoity 19-04-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Kota Naluri 19-04-21 D/L Container Diyala 19-04-21 D/L Container Paxi 19-04-21 D/L Container TIM S 19-04-21 D/L Container Monoceros Leader 19-04-21 D/1688 Units M.T Quetta 20-04-21 D/72000 Crude Oil OEL Kedarnath 20-04-21 D/L Container Capricornus Leader 20-04-21 D/794 Units Star Bovarius 20-04-21 D/55000 Rock Phospha Hai Nam 89 20-04-21 D/13095 General Cargo Pacific Venture 20/04/21 L/1499 General Cargo Archagelos Gabriel 20-04-21 L/50000 Clinkers CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 223,809 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,836 Metric Tons of export cargo and 163,973 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 72,024 36,233 108,257 BULK CARGO 2,181 ------ 2.181 CLINKERS ----- 22,193 22,193 DAP 6,865 ------ 5,865 ROCK PHOSPHATE 6,650 ------ 6,650 Soya Bean Seed 6,836 ------ 6,836 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 70,417 1,410 71,827