UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Mol Generosity Container Ship X-Press Kilimanjaro Container Ship As Sophia Container Ship Merapi Tanker Ever Ursula Container SHip Doric Arrow Soya Bean Seed MSC Bhavya Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: MSC Levina Kota Kumba Mol Grandeur Archagelos Michael Chemroad Quest Sirina As Sophia Northern Discovery M.T Karachi EXPECTED SAILING: date MOL Genersoity 19-04-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Kota Naluri 19-04-21 D/L Container Diyala 19-04-21 D/L Container Paxi 19-04-21 D/L Container TIM S 19-04-21 D/L Container Monoceros Leader 19-04-21 D/1688 Units M.T Quetta 20-04-21 D/72000 Crude Oil OEL Kedarnath 20-04-21 D/L Container Capricornus Leader 20-04-21 D/794 Units Star Bovarius 20-04-21 D/55000 Rock Phospha Hai Nam 89 20-04-21 D/13095 General Cargo Pacific Venture 20/04/21 L/1499 General Cargo Archagelos Gabriel 20-04-21 L/50000 Clinkers CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 223,809 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,836 Metric Tons of export cargo and 163,973 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 72,024 36,233 108,257 BULK CARGO 2,181 ------ 2.181 CLINKERS ----- 22,193 22,193 DAP 6,865 ------ 5,865 ROCK PHOSPHATE 6,650 ------ 6,650 Soya Bean Seed 6,836 ------ 6,836 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 70,417 1,410 71,827

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Quetta Import Oil Kumba Kota Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke dies following fall

2 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation w ..

5 minutes ago

Rwandan report says France 'bears significant resp ..

3 seconds ago

Chief Minister discusses relief packages, cleanlin ..

8 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Believes Country's Special ..

8 minutes ago

Shooter Wounds Man in France's Montpellier as Macr ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.