KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: MSC Bhavya Container Ship Paxi Container Ship Monoceros Leader car Carrier As Sicilia Container Ship Solar Nesrin Tanker Tim S Container Ship Ever Dainty Container Ship Kota Naluri Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Merapi Mol Generosity Ever Ursula X-Press Kilimanjaro Monoceros Leader EXPECTED SAILING: date MSC Bhavya 20-04-21 Tim S 20/04/21 Kota Naluri 20/04/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Chem Jupiter 20-04-21 D/2500 Chemical Archagelos Gabriel 20-04-21 L/50000 Clinkers Sea Power 21-04-21 D/11000 Chemical Oriental Freesia 21-04-21 D/2500 Lub Oil M.T Lahore 21-04-21 D/72000 Crude Oil As Cypria 21-04-21 D/L Container Wan Hai 611 21-04-21 D/L Container Norderney 21-04-21 L/568 General Cargo Run FU 3 21-04-21 L/32000 Mill Scale Gail 21-04-21 D/11172 Chickpeas Hai Yang Zhi Aua 21/04/21 D/47007 General Cargo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 121,165 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 25,184 Metric Tons of export cargo and 95,981 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 79,193 13,383 92,576 BULK CARGO 2,326 ------ 2.326 CLINKERS ----- 11,801 11,801 DAP 2,833 ------ 2,833 ROCK PHOSPHATE 4,000 ------ 4,000 Soya Bean Seed 4,893 ------ 4,893 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 2,736 ------ 2,736

