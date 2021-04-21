UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:00 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: M.T QuettaTanker DiyalaContainer ship Ever UrsulaContainer ship Star BovariusRock phosphate Archagelos GabrielClinkers Chem JupiterTanker SoversignTanker SHIPS SAILED: MSC Bhavya Tim s Kota Naluri Solar Nesrin As Sicilia EXPECTED SAILING: date Milad21-04-2021 Ever Dainty21-04-2021 Diyala21-04-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: M.T Lahore21-04-2021D/72000 Crude oil Wan Hai 61121-04-2021D/L Container Oel Kedarnath21-04-2021D/L Container As Cypria21-04-2021D/L Container Norderney21-04-2021L/568 General cargo Maritime Kelly Anne22-04-2021D/2800 Chemical Al Mahboobah22-04-2021D/19000 Chemical Oel Badrinnath22-04-2021D/L Container GMB Artemis22-04-2021D/4688 General cargo Run Fu 321-04-2021L/32000 Mill scale Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 154,036 Metric Tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 44,510 Metric Tons of export cargo and 109,526 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORTEXPORTTOTAL Containers54,00038,67792,677 Bulk Cargo-------------- Clinkers----5,8335,833 DAP2,742-----2,742 Rock Phosphate3,843-----3,843 Soya Bean Seed4,871-----4,871 Oil/Liquid Cargo 44,070-----44,070

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Oil Kota Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Foreign investors looking for new destinations: Mi ..

25 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

44 minutes ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

49 minutes ago

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

53 minutes ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan to defend his 2nd position in T20I agains ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.