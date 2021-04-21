KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: M.T QuettaTanker DiyalaContainer ship Ever UrsulaContainer ship Star BovariusRock phosphate Archagelos GabrielClinkers Chem JupiterTanker SoversignTanker SHIPS SAILED: MSC Bhavya Tim s Kota Naluri Solar Nesrin As Sicilia EXPECTED SAILING: date Milad21-04-2021 Ever Dainty21-04-2021 Diyala21-04-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: M.T Lahore21-04-2021D/72000 Crude oil Wan Hai 61121-04-2021D/L Container Oel Kedarnath21-04-2021D/L Container As Cypria21-04-2021D/L Container Norderney21-04-2021L/568 General cargo Maritime Kelly Anne22-04-2021D/2800 Chemical Al Mahboobah22-04-2021D/19000 Chemical Oel Badrinnath22-04-2021D/L Container GMB Artemis22-04-2021D/4688 General cargo Run Fu 321-04-2021L/32000 Mill scale Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 154,036 Metric Tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 44,510 Metric Tons of export cargo and 109,526 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORTEXPORTTOTAL Containers54,00038,67792,677 Bulk Cargo-------------- Clinkers----5,8335,833 DAP2,742-----2,742 Rock Phosphate3,843-----3,843 Soya Bean Seed4,871-----4,871 Oil/Liquid Cargo 44,070-----44,070