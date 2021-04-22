UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:22 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Oriental FreesiaTanker GailBulk Wan Hai 611Container Ship Oel KedarnathContainer Ship Sea PowerTanker As CypriaContainer Ship NorderneyGeneral Cargo SHIPS SAILED: Paxi Lolo Gate Ever Dainty Milad Chem Jupiter Diyala EXPECTED SAILING: date As Cypria22-04-2021 Oriectal Freesia22-04-2021 Ever Ursula22-04-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Al Mahboobah22-04-2021D/19000 chemical Run Fu 321-04-2021L/32000 mill scale Maritime Kelly Anne22-04-2021D/2800 chemical Capricornus Leader23-04-2021D/794 unit Jsp Vento23-04-2021D/01 unit Hai Nam 8923-04-2021D/13095 general cargo Pacific Venture23-04-2021L/1499 equipments Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 145,006 Metric Tons , the breakup shows that the port has handled 38,039 Metric Tons of export cargo and 106,967 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORTEXPORTTOTAL Containers29,780----49,845 Bulk Cargo------------ Ammonium Sulphate2,821----2,821 Clinkers-----17,97417,974 DAP--------------- Rock Phosphate7,860-----7,860 Soya Bean Seed5,384-----5,384 Oil/Liquid Cargo61,122-----61,122

