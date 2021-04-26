UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :: Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Hyundai Privilege Container Ship Hai Nam 89General Cargo Hai Yang Zhi HuaGeneral Cargo Northern DexterityContainer Ship Cosco AdenContainer Ship MayssanContainer Ship Mol Globe Container Ship Pacific VentureGeneral Cargo Teera Bhum Container Ship M.T LahoreTanker Chem PatriotTanker Tomini IntegrityClinkers Cornelia IContainer Ship ThorskyContainer Ship SHIPS SAILED: Jsp Vento Sovereign Gmb Artemis Maritime Kelly Anne Oel Kedarnath Hyundai Privilege Al Mahboobah Northern Dexterity Run Fu 3 EXPECTED SAILING:date Thorsky26 04 2021 Chem Patriot26 04 2021 Teera Bhum26 04 2021 Mayssan26 04 2021 Wan Hai 61127 04 2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL:Date CARGO Eastern ChemI26 04 2021 L/7500 Ethanol Mid Eagle26 04 2021 D/4000 Chemical Kota Nilam26 04 2021 D/L Container As Sicilia 26 04 2021 D/L Container Independent Spirit26 04 2021 D/L Container Green Wich Bridge26 04 2021 D/L Container Fly Tie27 04 2021 D/3500 Chemical Demeter Leader27 04 2021 D/1431 Vehicle Jia Xiang Da27 04 2021 D/15650 General Cargo Annegret27 04 2021 D/569 General Cargo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 336,667 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 101,071 Metric Tons of export cargo and 235,596 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORTEXPORTTOTAL CONTAINERS 117,54768,964186,511 BULK CARGO 31,402217 31,619 CHICK PEAS /BETTER IN BULK 5,546 -----5,546 CLINKERS ---- 11,99011,990 DAP 6,514 ----- 6,514 MILL SCALE ----- 19,90019,900 ROCK PHOSPHATE 13,195----- 13,195 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 17,065 ----- 17,065 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 44,327 -----44,327

