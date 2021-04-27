KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Greenwich BridgeContainer ship Eastern ChemiTanker SHIPS SAILED: Cosco Aden Thorsky Chem Patriot Teera Bhum Mayssan Hai Nam 89 EXPECTED SAILING: date Pacific Venture27-04-2021 MOL Globe27-04-2021 M.T Lahore27-04-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Alpine Persefone27-04-2021D/55000 mogas MID Eagle27-04-2021D/4000 chemical Fly Tie27-04-2021D/3500 chemical Mahavir27-04-2021D/7000 mogas As Sicilia27-04-2021D/L container Gulf Barakah27-04-2021D/L container Demeter Leader27-04-2021D/1431 vehicle Jia Xiang Da27-04-2021D/15650 general cargo Annegret27-04-2021D/569 general cargo Kyoto Express28-04-2021D/L container MSC Levina28-04-2021D/L container One Henry Hudson28-04-2021D/L container Iris Leader28-04-2021D/444 vehicle Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 162,759 Metric Tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 44,004 Metric Tons of export cargo and 118,755 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORTEXPORTTOTAL Containers30,92326,17757,100 Bulk Cargo22,889 43723,326 Chick Peas/Better in 2,161----- 2,161 Bulk Clinkers -----17,19017,190 DAP3,336----3,336 Rice---- 200 200 Rock Phosphate 7,300---- 7,300 Soya Bean Seeds10,547----10,547 Oil/Liquid Cargo41,599----41,599