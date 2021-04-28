KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

SHIPS BERTHED: Independent Spirit Container Ship M.T Karachi Tanker Kota Nilam Container Ship Annegret General Cargo Grace Clinkers Demeter Leader car Carrier Mid Eagle Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Wan Hai 611 Mol Globe Pacific Venture M.T Lahore Demeter Leader EXPECTED SAILING:date Gail 28 04 2021 Annegret 28 04 2021 M.T Karachi28 04 2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL:Date CARGO Kyoto Express 28 04 2021 D/L Container Iris Leader 28 04 2021 D/444 Vehicle One Henry Hudson29 04 2021 D/L Container CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,864 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 43,724 Metric Tons of export cargo and 101,140 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORTEXPORTTOTAL CONTAINERS 37,08218,35855,440 BULK CARGO 9,778 335 10,113 CHICK PEAS /BETTER IN BULK 1,095 ----- 1,095 CLINKERS ---- 25,03125,031 DAP 3,345 ----- 3,345 ROCK PHOSPHATE 9,635----- 9,635 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 9,205 ----- 9,205 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 31,000 -----31,000