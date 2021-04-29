KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

SHIPS BERTHED: Gulf BarakahContainer Ship Kyoto ExpressContainer Ship GozoRock Phosphate Alpine Persefone Tanker Jia Xiang DaGeneral Cargo As Sicilia Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Kota Nalim Gail Annegret Hai Yang Zhi Hua Star Bovairus Archagelos Gabriel Indepedent Spirit Mid Eagle Mystras EXPECTED SAILING: Cornelia I 29/04/21 Gulf Barakah 29/04/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: One Henry Hudson 29/04/21 D/L Container YM Eternity 29/04/21 D/L Container Mid Falcon 30/04/21 D/3000 Chemical Sea Fortune 30/04/21 D/9000 Chemical Nordspring 30/04/21 D/L Container KMTC Colombo 30/04/21 D/L Container Iris Leader 30/04/21 D/444 Vehicle CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 147,450 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,916 metric tons of export cargo and 94,534 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 38,124 26,199 64,323 Bulk Cargo 1,354 ------ 1,354 Clinkers ------ 25,967 25,967 DAP 3,196 ------ 3,196 Rock Phosphate 4,870 ------ 4,870 Soya Bean Seeds 6,663 ------ 6,663Oil/Liquid Cargo 40,327 750 41,077