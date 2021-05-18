UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Zi Jing ZongFertilizer Mol GrandeurContainer ship Oel KedarnathContainer ship SHIPS SAILED: Ital Lirica Wan Hai 613 Fu Rong Song Barbara Shiling APL Norway EXPECTED SAILING: date M.T Quetta19-05-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: SC Mercury18-05-2021D/2000 ChemicalAlpine Marine Services Xin Pu Dong18-05-2021D/L ContainerCosco Shipping Lines Diyala18-05-2021D/L ContainerX-Press Feeders Shipping Paramita19-05-2021D/4000 Caustic SodaEastwind Shipping Xin Qing Dao19-05-2021D/L ContainerCosco Shipping Lines Budapest Express 19-05-2021D/L ContainerHapah Lloyd Pakistan MSC Ssamu19-05-2021D/L ContainerMSC Agency Pakistan U Glory19-05-2021D/27742 General CargoLegend Shipping & Logistic Anka Sky19-05-2021L/69 General CargoGulf Maritimes Services Bulk Courageous19-05-2021L/55000 ClinkersOcean Services Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 90,747 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 19,092 Metric Tons of export cargo and 71,655 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers21,71111,49233,203 Bulk Cargo 1,248---- 1,248 Clinkers---- 7,600 7,600 DAP 5,696---- 5,696 Oil/Liquid Cargo43,000----43,000

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Norway Budapest Attock Petroleum Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment rolls o ..

1 minute ago

Emirates to showcase its Premium Economy Seats for ..

9 minutes ago

RTA to auction 350 premium plates of 2, 3, 4 and 5 ..

16 minutes ago

104,593 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

16 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes administrative sanction on S&amp;S B ..

16 minutes ago

India registers record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.