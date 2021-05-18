KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Zi Jing ZongFertilizer Mol GrandeurContainer ship Oel KedarnathContainer ship SHIPS SAILED: Ital Lirica Wan Hai 613 Fu Rong Song Barbara Shiling APL Norway EXPECTED SAILING: date M.T Quetta19-05-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: SC Mercury18-05-2021D/2000 ChemicalAlpine Marine Services Xin Pu Dong18-05-2021D/L ContainerCosco Shipping Lines Diyala18-05-2021D/L ContainerX-Press Feeders Shipping Paramita19-05-2021D/4000 Caustic SodaEastwind Shipping Xin Qing Dao19-05-2021D/L ContainerCosco Shipping Lines Budapest Express 19-05-2021D/L ContainerHapah Lloyd Pakistan MSC Ssamu19-05-2021D/L ContainerMSC Agency Pakistan U Glory19-05-2021D/27742 General CargoLegend Shipping & Logistic Anka Sky19-05-2021L/69 General CargoGulf Maritimes Services Bulk Courageous19-05-2021L/55000 ClinkersOcean Services Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 90,747 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 19,092 Metric Tons of export cargo and 71,655 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers21,71111,49233,203 Bulk Cargo 1,248---- 1,248 Clinkers---- 7,600 7,600 DAP 5,696---- 5,696 Oil/Liquid Cargo43,000----43,000