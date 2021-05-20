KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: MSC Samu Container Ship Bulk Courageous Clinkers Diyala Container Ship NEW Hunter Fertilizer SHIPS SAILED: M.T Quetta Diyala SC Mercury MOL Grandeur EXPECTED SAILING: date MSC Samu 20-05-21 OEL Kedarnath 20-05-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO AGENT Lady Henrietta 20-05-21 D/55000 Trans Trade XIN PU Dong 20-05-21 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Lines XIN Qing Dao 20-05-21 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Lines U Glory 20-05-21 D/27742 General Cargo Legend Shipping & Logistic Ikan Pulas 20-05-21 L/30500 Talc Powde Project Shipping M.T Shalamar 21-05-21 D/72000 Crude Oil PNSC MTM Hudson 21-05-21 D/30000 S.B Oil Alpine Marine Services M.T Karachi 21-05-21 D/57215 Crude Oil PNSC M.T Lahore 21-05-21 D/70000 Ethanol PNSC Cosco Europe 21-05-21 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Lines Norther Decterity 21-05-21 D/L Container Hapaglloyd Pakistan AS Sicilia 21-05-20 D/L Container Riazeda PVT.

LTD Guenther Schultte 21-05-21 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Company Noro 21-05-21 D/L Container Riazeda Mohar 21-05-21 L/21250 Cement Sirius Logistic Sakizaya Brave 21-05-21 D/61110 Canola Ocean Services CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 106,772 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 46,180 Metric Tons of export cargo and 60,592 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL Container 30,852 14,440 45,292 Bulk Cargo 932 ------ 932 Clinkers ------ 31,740 31,740 DAP 8,158 ------ 8,158 Oil/Liquid Cargo 20,650 ------ 20,650