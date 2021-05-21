UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:42 PM

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Lady Henrietta Tanker Xin Qing Dao Container ship Xin Pu Dong.Container ship SHIPS SAILED: MSC Samu Oel Kedarnath Zi Jing Song EXPECTED SAILING: date Lian Shan Hu21-05-2021 Sweet Lady III21-05-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: MTM Hudson21-05-2021D/30000 s.b.oil M.T Karachi21-05-2021D/57215 crude oil M.T.Lahore21-05-2021D/70000 crude oil Cosco Europe21-05-2021D/L Container Northern Dexterity21-05-2021D/L Container As Sicilia21-05-2021D/L Container Guenther Schultte21-05-2021D/L Container U Glory21-05-2021D/27742 g.cargo Marianne Danica21-05-2021G.

Cargo Ikan Pulas21-05-2021L/30500 g.cargo Chem Master22-05-2021L/10000 ethanol Navig8 Sceptrum22-05-2021D/3000 base oil Noro22-05-2021D/L Container Hyundi Jakarta22-05-2021D/L Container Galaxy Ace22-05-2021D/1800 Units Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 100,283 Metric Tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 48,846 Metric Tons of export cargo and 51,437 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers33,7976,77040,567 Bulk Cargo 1,173---- 1,173 Clinkers----42,07642,076 DAP11,668----11,668 Oil/liquid Cargo 4,799---- 4,799

