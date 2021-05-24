KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Noro.Container ship Galaxy AceCar Carrier Chem MasterTanker Cosco EuropeContainer Ship Hyundai JakartaContainer Ship MartorellCar Carrier Oocl GuangzhouContainer Ship Navig8 SceptrumTanker M.T LahoreTanker Teera BhumContainer Ship MTM HudsonTanker SHIPS SAILED: Northern Dexterity Galaxy Ace As Sicilia Lady Henrietta M.T Shalamar Noro Martorell ASL Fortune EXPECTED SAILING: date Teera Bhum24-05-2021 Navig8 Sceptrum24-05-2021 Cosco Europe24-05-2021 M.T Lahore25-05-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Al Mahboobah24-05-2021D/L8095 chemical MSC Samu24-05-2021D/L container SL Tweety24-05-2021D/L container You & Island24-05-2021D/27500 fertilizer Chemroad Echo25-05-2021D/2500 base oil X-Press Bardsey25-05-2021D/L container Kota Nilam25-05-2021D/L container Zi Jing Song25-05-2021L/25800 iron ore Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 383,082 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 108,161 Metric Tons of export cargo and 274,921 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers141,25839,567180,825 Bulk Cargo 3,456---- 3,456 Clinkers----53,24253,242 DAP27,203----27,203 Loose Bulk Cement---- 8,842 8,842 Talc Powder---- 6,510 6,510 Oil/Liquid Cargo103,004----103,004