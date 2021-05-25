KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Anka SKY General Cargo UHL Future General Cargo IVY Ocean General Cargo MSC Samu Container Ship U Glory General Cargo Sakizaya Brave Canola SHIPS SAILED: Hyundai Jakarta Teera Bhum Navig8 Sceptrum Cosco Europe Grace Pacific Sophia OOCL Guangzhou EXPECTED SAILING: date Bulk Courageous 25 05 21 M.T Lahore 25 05 21 XIN Qing Dao 25-05-21 Anka Sky 25-05-21 MSC Samu 25-05-21 IVY Ocean 25-05-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO Chemroad Echo 25-05-21 D/2500 Base Oil X-Press Bardsey 25-05-21 D/L Container Kota Nilam 25-05-21 D/L Container ZI Jing Song 25-05-21 L/25800 Iron Ore M.T Khairpur 26-05-21 D/35000 Mogas Lefkara 26-05-21 L/12000 Naphtha CSS Integrity 26-05-21 D/1000 Chemical Magic Victoria 26-05-21 D/54000 Mogas SL Tweety 26-05-21 D/L Container Orea 26-05-21 D/L Container Merry Star 26-05-21 D/L Container Guenther Schultte 26-05-21 D/L Container Cepheus Leader 26-05-21 D/1134 Units Chanya Naree 26-05-21 L/20000 Cement APJ Shirin 26-05-21 D/12550 General Cargo Unity Discovery 26-05-21 L/58300 Clinkers CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 108,170 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 36,466 Metric Tons of export cargo and 71,704 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL Containers 17,920 16,769 34,689 Bulk Cargo 10,198 1,116 11,314 Clinkers 15,001 15,001 DAP 6,798 6,798 LOOSE BULK CEMENT ------ 3,580 3,580 Oil/Liquid Cargo 36,788 36,788