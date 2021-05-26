UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Wed 26th May 2021

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: X-Press Bardsey Container Ship Navios Sagittarius Soya Bean Meal M.T Karachi Tanker Marianne Danica General Cargo Kota Nilam Container Ship You 7 Island Fertilizer SHIPS SAILED: Bulk Courageous M.T Lahore XIN Qing Dao Anka Sky MSC Samu IVY Ocean Marianne Danica EXPECTED SAILING: date UHL Future 26-05-21 MTM Hudson 26-05-21 Kota Nilam 26-05-21 M.T Karachi 27-05-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO Lefkara 26-05-21 L/12000 Naphtha Stream Pacific 26-05-21 D/2049 Base Oil Magic Victoria 26-05-21 D/54000 Mogas Orea 26-05-21 D/L Container Merry Star 26-05-21 D/L Container APJ Shirin 26-05-21 L/12550 G.Cargo Unity Discovery 26-05-21 L/58300 Clinkers Bernadette 27-05-21 D/L Container Independent Spirt 27-05-21 D/L Container Kota Lumba 27-05-21 D/L Container Beijing 27-05-21 D/L Container Guenther Schultte 27-05-21 D/L Container KEN SEA 27-05-21 D/25750 Fertilizer CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 80,191 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 18,550 Metric Tons of export cargo and 61,641 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL Containers 23,062 3,971 27,033 Bulk Cargo 11,151 ------ 11,151 CANOLA 250 ------ 250 Clinkers ------ ------ DAP 7,878 7,878 LOOSE BULK CEMENT ------ 2,690 2,690TALC POWDER ------ 5,939 5,939Oil/Liquid Cargo 19,300 5,950 25,250

