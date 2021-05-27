UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: OreaCntainer ship Chemroad EchoTanker SL TweetyContainer ship LefkaraTanker Cepheus LeaderCar Carrier SHIPS SAILED: Uhl Future MTM Hudson Kota Nilam EXPECTED SAILING: date X-Press Bardsey27-05-2021 Orea27-05-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Beijing27-05-2021D/L Container Guenther Schultte27-05-2021D/L Container Unity Discovery26-05-2021L/58300 clinkers MSC Samu28-05-2021D/L Container Kota Lumba28-05-2021D/L Container Bernadette28-05-2021D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 95,655 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,190 Metric Tons of export cargo and 69,465 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers15,27117,62332,894 Bulk Cargo10,085----10,085 Canola 2,652---- 2,652 DAP10,165----10,165 Loose Bulk Cement---- 1,988 1,988 Talc Powder---- 2,129 2,129 Oil/Liquid Cargo31,301 4,45035,751

