KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Independent SpiritContainer ship BeijingContainer ship Al MahboobahTanker Zi Jing SongGeneral Cargo Chanya NareeCement Guenther SchultteContainer ship FMT GumuldurTanker APJ ShirinGeneral cargo SHIPS SAILED: Chem Master Cepheus Leader SL Tweety Chemroad Echo M.T.Karachi X-Press Bardsey Orea EXPECTED SAILING: date Mohar28-05-2021 Lefkara28-05-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Kota Lumba28-05-2021D/L Container Bernadette28-05-2021D/L Container M.T.Quetta29-05-2021D/69850 crude oil Hyundai Paramount29-05-2021D/L Container Thorswind29-05-2021D/L Container CMA CGM Fidelio29-05-2021D/L Container Ever Dainty29-05-2021D/L Container Nordspring29-05-2021D/L Container Ken Sea29-05-2021D/25750 dap Worldera 129-05-2021L/49550 clinkers Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 122,687 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 31,325 Metric Tons of export cargo and 91,362 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers59,688 8,71068,398 Bulk Cargo10,567 15110,718 Canola 6,423---- 6,423 DAP 5,283---- 5,283 Iron Ore----- 3,623 3,623 Loose Bulk Cement----- 7,384 7,384 Soya Bean Seeds 1,649---- 1,649 Talc Powder---- 2,107 2,107 Oil/Liquid Cargo 7,752 9,35017,102