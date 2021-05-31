KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: APL ChongqingContainer Ship Sen SeaContainer Ship Stream PacificTanker NordspringGeneral Cargo DiyalaCement RitaContainer Ship CMA CGM FidelioTanker SHIPS SAILED: Al Mahboobah Hyundai Paramount As Sicilia Kota Lumba You & Island EXPECTED SAILING:date APL Chongqing31-05-2021 M.T.Khairpur31-05-2021 Stream Pacific31-05-2021 Nordspring31-05-2021 Ever Dainty31-05-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: GS Future31-05-2021D/8000 chemical Chem Bulldog31-05-2021D/6000 chemical Sea Ambition31-05-2021D/2000 base oil Songa Nuernberg31-05-2021D/L contianer Sea Power01-06-2021D/11000 chemical M.T. Shalamar01-06-2021D/70000 crude oil Oel Kedarnath01-06-2021D/L container MSC Samu01-06-2021D/L container Actuaria01-06-2021D/L container Liberty Promise01-06-2021D/125 vehicle Ocean Harvest 101-06-2021D/25550 general cargo African Tern01-06-2021D/52506 pet coke Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 336,524 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 109,552 Metric Tons of export cargo and 226,972 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers120,62361,902182,525 Bulk Cargo 1,557----- 1,557 Canola12,364-----12,364 Clinkers-----31,68031,680 DAP 7,510---- 7,510 Iron Ore----10,14810,148 Loose Bulk Cement---- 5,472 5,472 Rice---- 350 350 Soya Bean Seeds 6,553----- 6,553 Oil/Liquid Cargo78,365 9,35078,365