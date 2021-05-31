UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:39 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: APL ChongqingContainer Ship Sen SeaContainer Ship Stream PacificTanker NordspringGeneral Cargo DiyalaCement RitaContainer Ship CMA CGM FidelioTanker SHIPS SAILED: Al Mahboobah Hyundai Paramount As Sicilia Kota Lumba You & Island EXPECTED SAILING:date APL Chongqing31-05-2021 M.T.Khairpur31-05-2021 Stream Pacific31-05-2021 Nordspring31-05-2021 Ever Dainty31-05-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: GS Future31-05-2021D/8000 chemical Chem Bulldog31-05-2021D/6000 chemical Sea Ambition31-05-2021D/2000 base oil Songa Nuernberg31-05-2021D/L contianer Sea Power01-06-2021D/11000 chemical M.T. Shalamar01-06-2021D/70000 crude oil Oel Kedarnath01-06-2021D/L container MSC Samu01-06-2021D/L container Actuaria01-06-2021D/L container Liberty Promise01-06-2021D/125 vehicle Ocean Harvest 101-06-2021D/25550 general cargo African Tern01-06-2021D/52506 pet coke Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 336,524 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 109,552 Metric Tons of export cargo and 226,972 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers120,62361,902182,525 Bulk Cargo 1,557----- 1,557 Canola12,364-----12,364 Clinkers-----31,68031,680 DAP 7,510---- 7,510 Iron Ore----10,14810,148 Loose Bulk Cement---- 5,472 5,472 Rice---- 350 350 Soya Bean Seeds 6,553----- 6,553 Oil/Liquid Cargo78,365 9,35078,365

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Oil Vehicle Kota Hyundai Attock Petroleum Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

SCC to discuss policy of Real Estate Registration ..

12 minutes ago

59,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

27 minutes ago

SBP decision to keep interest rates unchanged laud ..

36 minutes ago

Memorial Day travel surge to test U.S. airports, a ..

3 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

3 minutes ago

Almost 70% of South Koreans Ready to Receive Vacci ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.