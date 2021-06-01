KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Songa NuernbergContainer ship GS FutureTanker Chem BulldogTanker Sea AmbitionTanker MSC SamuContainer ship Oel KedarnathContainer ship New HunterClinkers SHIPS SAILED: APL Chongqing M.T Khairpur Stream Pacific Nordspring Rita Zi Jing Song EXPECTED SAILING:date CMA CGM Fidelio01-06-2021 Songa Nuernberg01-06-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Sea Power01-06-2021D/11000 Chemical M.T Shalamar01-06-2021D/70000 Crude oil Molly01-06-2021L/2800 Base oil Merry Star01-06-2021D/L Container Liberty Promise01-06-2021D/125 Vehicle Ocean Harvest 101-06-2021D/25550 General cargo African Tern01-06-2021D/52506 Pet coke Ningbo Express 02-06-2021D/L Container Avni 02-06-2021D/L Contianer Bea Schulte02-06-2021D/L Container IVS Swinley Forest02-06-2021D/53917 General cargo Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,482 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 84,509 Metric Tons of export cargo and 59,973 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers 24,73449,35074,084 Bulk Cargo-305 305 Canola6,846- 6,846 Clinkers-32,77032,770 DAP4,931- 4,931 Iron Ore- 2,084 2,084 Soya Bean Seeds5,913- 5,913 Oil/Liquid Cargo17,549-17,549