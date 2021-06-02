KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Actuaria Container Ship M.T Shalamar Tanker M.T Quetta Tanker SEA Power Tanker Liberty Promise car Carrier Ningbo Express Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Diyala Ever Dainty Magic Victoria Cma cgm Fidelio Songa Nuernberg Chem Bulldog Msc Samu Sea Ambition EXPECTED SAILING: date Liberty Promise 02-06-2021 Actuaria 02-06-2021 GS Future 02-06-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Molly 02-06-2021L/2800 Base Oil Avni 02-06-2021D/L Container Bea Schulte 02-06-2021D/L Container Merry Star02-06-2021D/L Container Ivs Swinley Forest02-06-2021D/53917 General Cargo M.

T Lahoer03-06-2021D/59454 Crude Oil Mol Generosity03-06-2021DL Container Pac Antares03-06-2021D/24136 General Cargo Hc Jette Marit 03-06-2021L/13000 Talc Powder Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 199,000 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 60,486 Metric Tons of export cargo and 138,514 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers64,33925,87890,217 Bulk Cargo 643 589 1,232 Canola 6,948------ 6,948 Clinkers------34,01934,019 DAP5,024------ 5,024 Soya Bean Seeds7,227------ 7,227 Oil/Liquid Cargo54,333------54,333