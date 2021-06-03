KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Molly Tanker Avni Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Liberty Promise Actuaria OEL Kedarnath GS Future Ningbo Express EXPECTED SAILING: date Avni 03 06 21 M.T Shalamar 03-06-21 NEW Hunter 03-06-21 M.T Quetta 03-06-21 Worldera 03-06-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Date CARGO Lourdes 03-06-21 D/11000 Mogas PAC Antarees 03-06-21 D/24136 G.Cargo DL Violet 04-06-21 D/2500 Base Oil MOL Growth 04-06-21 D/L Container Snoopy 04-06-21 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 205,698 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,183 Metric Tons of export cargo and 146,515 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers43,03028,27471,304 Bulk Cargo------ 533 533 Canola 6,472 6,472 Clinkers 29,02629,026 DAP 5,699 5,699 Soya Bean Seeds5,006 5,006 Oil/Liquid Cargo 86,308 1,35087,658