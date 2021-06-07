KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Hyundai Forward Container Ship AS Sicilia Container Ship HC Jette Marit Talc Powder African Teran Pet Coke Thordsky Container Ship Xin Yan Tian Container Ship MSC Samu Container Ship Teera Bhum Container Ship Fmt Gumuldur Tanker Navos Unite Container Ship Sino Bridge Container Ship Oriental Lotus Tanker Szczecin Trader Container Ship Pacific Knight General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: M.T Lahore Merry Star Ocean Harvest Snoopy Lourdes Hyundai Forward MOL Growth Thorsky Sakizaya Brave XIN YAN Tain AS Sicilia MSC Samu EXPECTED SAILING: date FMT Gumuldur 08-06-21 Sino Bridge 08-06-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Hafnia Africa 07 06 21 D/50000 Mogas Kota Naked 07-06-21 D/L Container Inthira Naree 07-06-21 L/27380 Talc Lumps Thalassic 07-06-21 D/69747 Soya Bean Seed M.

T Karachi 08-06-21 D/70000 Crude Oil SEA Schulte 08-06-21 D/L Container Jakarta Voyager 08-06-21 D/L Container Cosco Aden 08-06-21 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 189,909 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 50,315 Metric Tons of export cargo and 139,594 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers87,47244,915 132,387 Bulk Cargo11,879------11,879 Canola 2,762 2,762 PET Coke 18,800------ 18,800 Soya Bean Seeds13,759 13,859 Talc Powder ------ 5,400 5,400 Oil/Liquid Cargo 4,922 4,922