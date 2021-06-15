UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Wan Hai 611 Container Ship Chanya Naree Cement Palawan Star Tanker Diyala Container Ship OEL Kedarnath Container Ship Venus Leader car Carrier SHIPS SAILED: Greem Woch Bridge Neptune AS Sicilia Yantian Express MSC Samu Venus Leader EXPECTED SAILING: date M.T Shalamar 15-06-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: JAG Pooja 15-06-21 D/35000 Mogas M.T Quetta 15-06-21 D/70000 Crude Oil Geum Gang 16-06-21 L/9500 Ethanol M.T Lahore 16-06-21 D/70000 Crude Oil Naggoya Express 16-06-21 D/L Container GLEN Canyon 16-06-21 D/L Container Jakarta Voyager 16-06-21 D/L Container X-Press Euphrates 16-06-21 D/L Container Asteria Leader 16-06-21 D/906 Vehicle Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 158,026 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,818 Metric Tons of export cargo and 120,208 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers46,98918,094 65,083 Bulk Cargo 1,980------ 1,980 DAP 11,417 ------ 11,417 Loose Bulk Cement ------ 5,824 5,824 Soya Bean Seeds 8,120 ------ 8,120 Talc Lumps ------ 13,900 13,900 Oil/Liquid Cargo 51,702 ------ 51,702

