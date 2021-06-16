KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Nagoya Express Container Ship Silvia Ambition General Cargo PVT Dawn Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Norther Discovery YM Eternity SEA Elegant Bulk Draco Inthira Naree Venus Leader EXPECTED SAILING: date ASL Fortune 16-06-21 OEL Kedarnath 16-06-21 Chanya Naree 16-06-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Glen Canyon 16-06-21 D/L Container X-Press Euphrates 16-06-21 D/L Container Caribbean 1 17-06-21 D/2500 Lube Oil Geum Gang 17-06-21 L/10000 Ethanol KMTC Dubai 17-06-21 D/L Container Avni 17-06-21 D/L Container Liberty Passion 17-06-21 D/50 Vehicle Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 147,717 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,826 Metric Tons of export cargo and 94,891 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers24,33725,974 50,311 Bulk Cargo------------------ Clinkers ------ 11,072 11,072 DAP 11,474 ------ 11,474 Loose Bulk Cement ------ 9,856 9,856 Soya Bean Seeds 7,658 ------ 7,658 Talc Lumps ------ 5,924 5,924 Oil/Liquid Cargo 51,422 ------ 51,422