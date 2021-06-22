KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Nilam Container Ship JAG Pooja Tanker Evropi Fertilizer Navig 8 Sirius Tanker SHIPS SAILED: CSL Sophie Teera Bhum Alliance Mahavir AS Sicilia EXPECTED SAILING: date Navig 8 Sirius 22-06-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Oriental Daphne 22-06-21 D/3000 Chemical ZHU Jiang 22-06-21 L/10000 Naphtha Lourdes 22-06-21 D/12000 Mogas Milos 22-06-21 L/2500 LUB Oil Berlin Express 22-06-21 D/L Container Northern Dedication 22-06-21 D/L Container Cosco Rotterdam 22-06-21 D/L Container SEA Power 23-06-21 L/10000 Naphtha Snoopy 23-06-21 D/L Container Glorious Hope 23-06-21 D/52425 Rock Phos HAN HUI 23-06-21 L/970 G.

Cargo Hyundai Colombo 23-06-21 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 61,067 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 16,054 Metric Tons of export cargo and 45,013 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers 4,50616,054 20,560 Bulk Cargo------------------ DAP 2,887 ------ 2,887 Iron & Steel Scrape ------ ------ ------ Soya Bean Seeds 6,961 ------ 6,961 Oil/Liquid Cargo 30,659 ------ 30,659