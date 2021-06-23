KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: KMTC Colombo Container Ship Oriental Daphne Tanker Northern Dedication Container Ship Cosco Rotterdam Container Ship Milos Tanker Han Hui General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: Kota Nilam Navig8 Sirius Everrich 7 EXPECTED SAILING: date Rita 23-06-21 Mutriba 23-06-21 Oriental Daphne 23-06-21 Milos 23-06-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Snoopy 23-06-21 D/L Container Oriental Sakura 24-06-21 L/6000 Ethanol Independent Spirit 24-06-21 D/L Container One Henry Hudson 24-06-21 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 118,021 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 20,451 Metric Tons of export cargo and 97,570 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Containers46,26519,612 65,877 Bulk Cargo------ 139 ------ DAP 7,437 ------ 7,437 Soya Bean Seeds 6,274 ------ 6,274 Oil/Liquid Cargo 37,594 700 38,294