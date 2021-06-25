KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: M.T Karachi Tanker Independent Spirit Container Ship Oriental Sakura Tanker One Henry Hudson Container Amelia Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Northern Dedication Jag Pooja Hyundai Colombo One Henry Hudson EXPECTED SAILING: date COSCO Rotterdam 25/06/21 Thalassic 25/06/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: M.T Shalamar 25/06/21 D/7000 Crude Oil YM Excellence 25/06/21 D/L Container Scio Sky 25/06/21 D/L Container Berlin Express 25/06/21 D/L Container Snoopy 25/06/21 D/L Container Glorious Hope 25/06/21 D/52425 Rock Phosphat Bow Celie 26/06/21 D/3000 Chemical Chemroute Brilliant 26/06/21 D/5000 Base Oil Purple Ray 26/06/21 D/1500 Chemical OOCL Memphis 26/06/21 D/L Container Hyundai Plantinum 26/06/21 D/L Container X-Press Odyssey 26/06/21 D/L Container X-Press Bardsey 26/06/21 D/L Container Thorsky 26/06/21 D/L Container Northern Discovery 26/06/21 D/L Container Wan hai 613 26/06/21 D/L Container Solin 26/06/21 D/45400 Fertilizer Ocean Bridge 26/06/21 D/10921 General cargo Wantong Summer 26/06/21 D/12159 General Cargo Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 111,548 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 24,188 Metric Tons of export cargo and 87,360 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 36,051 17,788 53,839 Bulk Cargo ----- 700 700 DAP 7,718 ------ 7,718 Soya Bean Seeds 1,575 ------ 1,575 Oil LIquid Cargo 42,016 5,700 47,716