KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Ital Lirica Container Ship X-Press Bardsey Container Ship Chanya Naree Cement Fmt Gumuldur Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Wantong Summer Cma Cgm Rigoletto Songa Nuernberg Mohar Diyala Bow Cecil EXPECTED SAILING: date Thor Caliber 30-06-21 Diyyinah-1 30-06-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Date CARGO DM Dargo 30-06-21 L/4000 Caustic Soda Al Mahboobah 30-06-21 D/18958 Chemical Oriental Freesia 30-06-21 L/7000 Ethanol Kyoto Express 30-06-21 D/L Container Evropi 30-06-21 L/55000 Clinkers Magic Star 01-07-21 D/2000 Carbon Black M.T Quetta 01-07-21 D/70000 Crude Oil Osaka 01-07-21 D/L Container Leo Paramount 01-07-21 D/L Container Mol Grandeur 01-07-21 D/L Container Xin Qing Dao 01-07-21 D/L Container Viking Emerald 01-07-21 D/2131 Vehicle Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 248,650 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 85,317 Metric Tons of export cargo and 163,333 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 71,410 56,453 127,863 BULK CARGO 1,955 ------ 1,955 CLINKERS ------- 18,418 18,418 DAP 22-808 ------ 22,808 CEMENT ------ 6,-446 6,446ROCK PHOSPHATE 13,575 ----- 13,575OIL/LIQUID CARGO 53,585 4,000 57,585