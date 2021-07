KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: DM DARGONTANKER XIN QING DAOCONTAINER SHIP UACC SHAMSTANKER VIKING EMERALDCAR CARRIER LEO PARAMOUNTCONTAINER SHIP WAN HAI 613CONTAINER SHIP SHIPS SAILED: TSM POLLUX M.T Lahore GLORIOUS HOPE ITAL LIRICA KYOTO EXPRESS X-PRESS BARDSEY OCEAN BRIDGE EXPECTED SAILING: date SHILING02-07-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Date CARGO NORTHERN DEXTERITY03-07-2021D/L CONTAINER MSC SAMU03-07-2021D/L CONTAINER HYUNDAI BANGKOK03-07-2021D/L CONTAINER CALIFORNIA TRADER03-07-2021D/L CONTAINER Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 195,666 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 74,638 Metric Tons of export cargo and 121,028 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 4,4319 47,463 91,782 BULK CARGO 2,228 ---- 2,228 CLINKERS ----- 23,527 23,527 DAP 27,035 ---- 27,035 CEMENT ------ 3,648 3,648 ROCK PHOSPHATE 910 ----- 910 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 46,536 ----- 46,536