KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: M.T Quetta Tanker MSC Samu Container Ship Hyundai Bangkok Container Ship AL Mahboobah Tanker Osaka Container Ship Teera Bhum Container Ship APL Antwerp Container Ship Magic Star Tanker APL Norway Container SHip XIN Qing Dao Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: DAE WON MSX Samu Hyundai Bangkok Uacc Shams Chanya Naree Thor Caliber MOL Grandeur EXPECTED SAILING: date Oriental Freesia 05-07-21 Evropi 05-07-21 APL Norway 06-07-21 AL Mahboobah 06-07-21 Osaka 06-07-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Albatross Trader 05-07-21 D/4000 Chemical Uacc Ibn Sina 05-07-21 D/50000 Mogas XIN LOS Angeles 05-07-21 D/L Container Nikos P 05-07-21 D/L Container Kota Naked 05-07-21 D/L Container OOCL Guangzhou 05-07-21 D/L Container Euphrates Highway 05-07-21 D/599 Vehicile JIU Heng 05-07-21 D/6024 General Cargo Bernadette 06-07-21 D/L Container Cosco Nagoya 06-07-21 D/L Container Northern Dexterity 06-07-21 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 386,313 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 104,482 Metric Tons of export cargo and 281,831 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 124,819 66,966 191,785 CLINKERS ------- 25,912 25,912 DAP 41,749 ------ 41,749 CEMENT ------- 5,504 5,504 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 115,263 6,100 121,363