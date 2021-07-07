UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: XIN LOS Angeles Container Ship COSCO Nagoya Container Ship Northern Dexterity Container Ship Uacc Ibn Sina Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Euphrates Highway Magic Star Osaka AL Mahboobah Kota Naked XIN Qing Dao EXPECTED SAILING: date JIU Heng 07-07-21 OOCL Guanzhou 07-07-21 DA Dargon 08-07-21 Northern Dexterity 08-07-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: M.T Karachi 07-07-21 D/70000 Crude Oil MOL Genesis 07-07-21 D/L Container California Trader 07-07-21 D/L Container Bernadette 07-07-21 D/L Container DAE WON 08-07-21 L/2500 Ethanol Sofia Express 08-07-21 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 123,323 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 20,647 Metric Tons of export cargo and 102,676 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 86,864 18,655 102,519 BULK CARGO 4,073 ------ 4,073 DAP 9,875 ------ 9,875 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 1,864 1,992 3,856

