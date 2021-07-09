UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Fri 09th July 2021

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Dae Won Tanker Sofia Express Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Northern Dexterity EXPECTED SAILING: date Bernadette 09-07-21 California 09-07-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Aframax Rio 09-07-21 D/L70000 Crude Oil Spring 3 09-07-21 D/3000 Chemical MSC Patnaree III 09-07-21 D/L Container AS Sicilia 09-07-21 D/L Container Value Smile 09-07-21 D/17540 General Cargo M.T Lahore 10-07-21 D/70000 Crude Oil Hyundai Prestrige 10-07-21 D/L Container Msc Jasmine 10-07-21 D/L Container Kota Lumba 10-07-21 D/L Container Thorswind 10-07-21 D/L Container Grace 10-07-21 L/33940 Clinkers Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,325 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,360 Metric Tons of export cargo and 101,965 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 48,065 40,160 88,225 BULK CARGO ------ 200 200 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 53,900 2,000 55,900

